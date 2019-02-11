|
|
MONTE IRELAND Solon Monte Ireland, 77, of Solon, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Monte was born Dec. 18, 1941, to Cletus and Esther (Manary) Ireland. He graduated from Troy Mills High School. Monte was united in marriage to Deanna Ireland at Troy Mills Christian Church. He was a truck driver for many years, working for Yellow Freight before retiring. Monte enjoyed hunting and fishing. Monte is survived by one son, Todd Ireland of Solon; one daughter, Monna Ireland of Canyon Lake, Texas; and one sister, Kathy Vogel of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Esther Ireland; his wife, Deanna Ireland; one brother, James Ireland; and one sister, Connie. Please share a memory of Monte at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019