MORGAN MERRILL DOWNING ROSENTHAL Iowa City Morgan Merrill Downing Rosenthal of Iowa City died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 140 Gathering Place Lane, Iowa City, with Pastor Kyle Otterbein officiating. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to an educational fund for Ella and Samuel, c/o MidWestOne Bank, 102 S. Clinton, Iowa City, IA 52240. Morgan was born March 29, 1967, in Geneva, Ill., the daughter of Harry and Sally (Heath) Downing of Des Moines. She married the love of her life, David Jonas Rosenthal, on June 22, 1991, in Des Moines. After graduating from Worthington High in Worthington, Ohio, she received a bachelor of fine arts from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She worked in transplant services at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for many years. Morgan had most recently returned to one of her passions of working as a dog trainer at Spot and Co. Morgan loved nothing in her life more than her children, Ella and Samuel. She was very involved in all of their activities. She was a prolific artist and loved to be creative. Working with and training dogs, especially their own - Betty, brought absolute joy to her life. If you knew Morgan, you knew her radiant smile and her contagious laugh. She will be dearly missed by all. Morgan is survived by her husband, David Rosenthal; her children, Ella Downing Rosenthal and Samuel Downing Rosenthal; her brother, Nathan (Mendy) Downing of Anna, Ill.; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Paul) Raymond of Evansville, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Jonathan (Cathy) Rosenthal of Lynn, Mass., and Douglas (Susan) Rosenthal of Phoenix, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Amity (Nick) Shedd of St. Louis, Mo., Brynna (Tyler Boardman) Downing of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Katlynn (Kevin) Klimek of Arnold, Mo., Hannah (Erik Ludwig) Raymond of Searsmont, Maine, Jonas (Kaitlyn) Raymond of Chicago, Jaymes (Nina) Rosenthal of Chicago, Seamus Rosenthal, Sean Rosenthal, Maureen (Matt) LeBlanc and Timothy (Samantha Murray) Rosenthal, all of Lynn, Mass.; parents, Harry and Sally Downing of Des Moines; mother-in-law, Anne Rosenthal of Hallowell, Maine; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jonas Oettinger Rosenthal; and nephew, Joshua Robert Downing. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019