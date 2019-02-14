MORRIS F. NEIGHBOR Marion Morris F. Neighbor, 100, of Marion, Iowa, died on Feb. 11, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Antioch Christian Church, located at 433 Cross Rd., Marion, Iowa, conducted by Pastor Dan Peterson. The family will also greet friends one hour prior to service at the church on Monday. Burial: Lafayette Cemetery, rural Alburnett. Morris was born on March 18, 1918, in Lafayette, Iowa, to Ben and Eva (Workman) Neighbor. He was married to Betty L. Oliphant on June 21, 1941, in Kahoka, Mo. Morris is survived by his wife of 77 years, Betty; and three sons, Kent (Kay) Neighbor of Winthrop, Douglas (Marva) Neighbor of Marion and Gene (Jeanie) Neighbor of Alburnett; 12 grandchildren, Sandra (Mark) Waring, Steve (Amy) Neighbor, Scott (Kristin) Neighbor, Eldon (Kathy) Neighbor, Konnie (Brent) Borrett, Mark (Stacey) Neighbor, Brad (Ana) Neighbor, Stephanie (Bryan) Neighbor-Kubik, Brent (Sara) Neighbor, Michael (Cortney) Neighbor, Jason (Renee) Neighbor and Todd (Carrie) Neighbor; 45 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Eva Neighbor; and his sister, Mardine Neighbor, in 1924 of scarlet fever. Morris graduated from Alburnett High School in 1935. He operated a grocery and egg buying business from his father's general store in Lafayette. On June 26, 1941, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. Morris was assigned to the 3rd Armored Division and then reassigned to the New 11th Armored Division, which was sent to Europe to serve as part of the 3rd Army under Gen. Patton. While serving, Morris was in the Battle of the Bulge and also helped liberate the Mauthausen concentration camp. He was awarded the Bronze Star. In September of 1945, he was honorably discharged. Morris joined Farmers State Bank in October of 1945, as a teller. He attended Banking School at Coe College, Iowa State University and the University of Wisconsin. In 1968, Morris and Betty purchased Farmers State Bank. He received the 50-year Banker Honor in 1995, and served as a bank board member until his death. Morris was a member of the Alburnett Christian Church, 50-year member of the Marion American Legion Post 298, charter member of the Alburnett Lions Club, Alburnett Historical Society, past president of the Marion YMCA, past chairman of the Metropolitan YMCA and past board member of the Linn County Fair. He was inducted into the Marion Independent School Hall of Fame and a member of Trojan Lodge 548, El Kahir Temple and Scottish Rite. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Morris' memory may be directed to the Alburnett Christian Church or St. Luke's Hospice. The family would like to thank the caring help they received from the employees of BrightStar, in-home care. Please share a memory of Morris at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary