MORRIS HEAGY HELM Iowa CIty Morris Heagy Helm, 100, lifelong resident of Iowa City, died Nov. 18, 2019, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City. Family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Mercy Hospital Foundation. Morris was born on Nov. 16, 1919, in Iowa City, son of Carl and Miriam (Conant) Helm. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving as an Army radio operator because of his high-speed Morse code skills. He was assigned to a troop transport ship that circled the globe. After the war, Morris worked for Maher Brothers Mayflower from 1946 to 1982, driving locally and throughout the United States, accident-free. He had been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since 1945. He enjoyed bowling and received a lifetime achievement award for 68 years of bowling. He also competed in NABI tournaments. On April 8, 1945, Morris married Helene Grudziewicz in New York. They had one child, Ron. Helene died Oct. 16, 1996. Morris is survived by his son, Ron Helm of San Diego; two grandchildren, Lisa and Jonathan Helm of San Diego; sister-in-law, Gladys Kelly of Wittman, Ariz., and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helene; brothers, Theodore, Francis (Clara), Carl "Dean" and Walter (Elaine); and daughter-in-law, Joanne Benke-Helm. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019