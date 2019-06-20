MURIEL "MAXINE" STEPP Independence Muriel "Maxine" Stepp, 85, of Independence, Iowa, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Lexington Estates in Independence. Maxine was born on July 6, 1933, in Nevada, Iowa, the daughter of William W. and Bonnie I. (Peterman) Moore. She was raised in Volga City and was a 1950 graduate of Volga City High School. After graduating, she volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 20, 1952. She married William F. Stepp on March 11, 1953, at Treasure Island in San Francisco. Shortly after their marriage, Maxine was honorably discharged in 1953 and returned to Volga City until William finished his service in the U.S. Air Force in March of 1954. William died on Aug. 29, 1954, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In 1962, Maxine started to work at Upper Iowa University in Fayette and the Airport Inn in Elkader as a cook. In 1977, she moved to Fort Collins, Colo., to live with her longtime friend Charles Greathouse. She was employed by Colorado State University as a cook for 17 years. In 2014, she and Charles moved to Independence, Iowa, to be closer to her family. Charles died on Dec. 15, 2015, in Independence. In early 2016, Maxine's health needs became greater than her family could help her with, and she moved into Lexington Estates in Independence. She is survived by her children, Jeff Stepp, Brownsboro, Texas, Heidi Puffett, Independence, and Paul (Cathy) Tieszen, Johnston; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; eight great-step-grandchildren; a sister, Kay (Jerry) Copeland, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Calvin Way, Independence, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Moore, Elkader, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, William and Bonnie Moore; her first husband, William Stepp; her common-law husband, Charles Greathouse; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Stepp; a sister, Norma Way; and a brother, Larry "Smoke" Moore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, Iowa, with the Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Volga City, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, Iowa. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary