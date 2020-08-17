Our hearts are so very sad. Myles and Landon were college roomates in Murfreesboro for several years. They were “dog dads” and raised Muddy and Buster to be the best of friends. Muddy would stay at our house when Myles went to see his family and he spent a couple holidays with us when he could not make it home. I can not say enough for the admiration I have for such an awesome human being. Myles was a great cook and loved to grill and smoke in his smoker. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Angie Williams (Landon’s mom)

