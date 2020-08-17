MYLES AMBROSE HERMISTON Durant Myles Ambrose Hermiston, 31, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Durant, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Nashville. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Durant Community Center. Masks are recommended for all events. The memorial service will be livestreamed via Facebook Live on the Bentley Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of memorials, Myles' family would request donations be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
. Myles was born five weeks premature on Dec. 22, 1988, in Davenport on the day his mother graduated from St. Ambrose University. It was a sign of things to come, Myles always did things his way. During his childhood in Durant, Myles was given the nickname Javo and that's how he was known by his family and friends. He attended Durant schools, where he participated in football and wrestling and showed chickens in 4-H. Myles graduated from Durant High School in 2007 and a year later followed his father's footsteps by joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing basic training, Myles was stationed in the Marine Corps base in Oahu, Hawaii. Myles proudly served his country in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in April 2016. After his service, Myles attended Middle Tennessee University in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He earned his bachelor's degree in construction management in May 2017 and worked in Florida after graduation before returning to Tennessee, where he was employed by Layton Construction Co. Shy and quiet at times, Myles will be remembered for his big, bright smile and ability to entertain others. He was a big man with a big heart. Myles was a self-taught musician who played guitar, banjo, harmonica and accordion and loved to jam with fellow musicians. Myles always had a humorous story to tell his family and friends. He loved to cook and always had food to share with friends. He was the resident grill master. Myles was kind, funny, sensitive, caring and fiercely loyal to those close to him. He prided himself on his hard work, but would have dropped anything he was doing to help someone in need. He loved folk music, particularly John Prine and Bob Dylan, going to live shows and spending time with those he cared about the most. The harsh realities of war followed Myles home from Afghanistan and post-traumatic stress disorder ultimately cost him his life. His family hopes that Myles' death will not be in vain and that he inspires others struggling with mental illness to seek the help they need. Myles will be missed by his parents, Lynne and Greg Spengler of North Liberty; and Brian Hermiston of Iowa City; as well as his brother, Lee Hermiston of Iowa City; his three nieces, Josie, Robyn and Maya Hermiston; his grandmothers, Lorraine Buesing of Durant and Clara Hermiston of Davenport; his stepsisters, Rachel (Matt Schuck) Spengler and Becca (Eddie Rodriguez) Spengler of Iowa City; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his friends; and his beloved dog, Muddy. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dallas Buesing of Walcott and Ray Hermiston of Davenport; and his grandmother, Charlotte Hermiston of Bennett.