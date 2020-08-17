1/1
Myles Ambrose Hermiston
1988 - 2020
MYLES AMBROSE HERMISTON Durant Myles Ambrose Hermiston, 31, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Durant, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Nashville. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Durant Community Center. Masks are recommended for all events. The memorial service will be livestreamed via Facebook Live on the Bentley Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of memorials, Myles' family would request donations be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com. Myles was born five weeks premature on Dec. 22, 1988, in Davenport on the day his mother graduated from St. Ambrose University. It was a sign of things to come, Myles always did things his way. During his childhood in Durant, Myles was given the nickname Javo and that's how he was known by his family and friends. He attended Durant schools, where he participated in football and wrestling and showed chickens in 4-H. Myles graduated from Durant High School in 2007 and a year later followed his father's footsteps by joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing basic training, Myles was stationed in the Marine Corps base in Oahu, Hawaii. Myles proudly served his country in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in April 2016. After his service, Myles attended Middle Tennessee University in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He earned his bachelor's degree in construction management in May 2017 and worked in Florida after graduation before returning to Tennessee, where he was employed by Layton Construction Co. Shy and quiet at times, Myles will be remembered for his big, bright smile and ability to entertain others. He was a big man with a big heart. Myles was a self-taught musician who played guitar, banjo, harmonica and accordion and loved to jam with fellow musicians. Myles always had a humorous story to tell his family and friends. He loved to cook and always had food to share with friends. He was the resident grill master. Myles was kind, funny, sensitive, caring and fiercely loyal to those close to him. He prided himself on his hard work, but would have dropped anything he was doing to help someone in need. He loved folk music, particularly John Prine and Bob Dylan, going to live shows and spending time with those he cared about the most. The harsh realities of war followed Myles home from Afghanistan and post-traumatic stress disorder ultimately cost him his life. His family hopes that Myles' death will not be in vain and that he inspires others struggling with mental illness to seek the help they need. Myles will be missed by his parents, Lynne and Greg Spengler of North Liberty; and Brian Hermiston of Iowa City; as well as his brother, Lee Hermiston of Iowa City; his three nieces, Josie, Robyn and Maya Hermiston; his grandmothers, Lorraine Buesing of Durant and Clara Hermiston of Davenport; his stepsisters, Rachel (Matt Schuck) Spengler and Becca (Eddie Rodriguez) Spengler of Iowa City; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his friends; and his beloved dog, Muddy. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dallas Buesing of Walcott and Ray Hermiston of Davenport; and his grandmother, Charlotte Hermiston of Bennett.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Durant Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
August 15, 2020
I pray for peace over you and your family ,
I remember when we first met and you had your dissertation over at MTSU, little did I know we’d spend 3 years together working in a hospital. From intern to Ast Healthcare superintendent! We had a lot of long hours but it was worth every minute to see you grow into a confident leader. This is something only a few are born with and rarely taught.
This is way to early to say good by my friend I look forward to seeing you again one day.
Derrick Satterfield
Friend
August 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
August 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jim/Kathy Bringman
Friend
August 15, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
August 15, 2020
Brian, Lynne, Greg and Family...
Heartfelt sympathy to all of you at this time of sorrow at the loss of your son, brother and friend. Lu and I were brought to tears and deeply moved by Myles' video tribute. His photos reminded us so much of Brian. I wish we could have met. He was clearly a man with a big, compassionate and caring heart.
Words fall short at this time.
Love and God Bless-
Kim & Luanne Huckstadt
Kim Huckstadt
Friend
August 15, 2020
We send our sincere sympathy to your family from the UP of MI. In reading about him, he was a fine young man, knowing he came from a good family.

Ted and Louise Burson
Ted and Louise Burson
Friend
August 15, 2020
There are no words at this time. But we want to let you know we loved Myles, with his soft laugh, grin, and big, kind heart. Our sympathy, Jacob Conley and Denise Harmsen
Denise Harmsen
Friend
August 14, 2020
Semper fi brother.
August 14, 2020
The video touch my heart is so many ways. I laughed, I cried. In particular - the picture with Myles with a deer. I immediately remembered him telling me his trick he was planning on using with his upcoming hunt with his dad. He had planned on sticking a marshmallow at the end of his arrow and then the deer would come and eat it. He was certain he would nab him a deer. One of many funny stories I have. I will miss him.
Vicki Spiering
Family
August 14, 2020
Brian and family, Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your son. He looks just like you Brian. Thinking of all of you.
Terry & Kris (Anderson) Yutesler
August 14, 2020
Lynne, Lee and family, I am so sorry to hear of Myles's passing. I remember him in preschool and having a lot of fun times with and the other kids I knew he with do great things when he grew older and it sounds like he did. He will be missed by all his family and friends. I am sending hugs and prayers to all of you.
Sandra Schwarz Frisch
Teacher
August 14, 2020
Lynne, Lee & families, We are deeply saddened by the news of Myles passing. May the love of those around you provide comfort & peace to get you through the days ahead. Our sincere condolences.
Craig (Scotty) & Sandy Scott
Friend
August 12, 2020
Our hearts are so very sad. Myles and Landon were college roomates in Murfreesboro for several years. They were “dog dads” and raised Muddy and Buster to be the best of friends. Muddy would stay at our house when Myles went to see his family and he spent a couple holidays with us when he could not make it home. I can not say enough for the admiration I have for such an awesome human being. Myles was a great cook and loved to grill and smoke in his smoker. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Angie Williams (Landon’s mom)
Angie Williams
Friend
