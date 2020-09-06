MYRA MAE MARKS San Marcos, Calif. Myra Mae Marks, 93, of San Marcos, Calif., passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Marcos, Calif. A family memorial is planned for Saturday, Oct. 17, in Mesa, Ariz. Myra is survived by her children, Larry (Kathy) Marks of Show Low, Ariz., Beverly (Donn) Wright of Encinitas, Calif., Charles (Betty) Marks of Anamosa, Iowa, and Robert Marks of Arizona; nine grandchildren, Danny Marks, Dana Starck, Michele Marks, Lindsay Blanchard, Clint Marks, Gina Marks, Terra Keller, Erik Marks and Justin Marks; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her eight siblings; her husband, Darrell L. Marks; and son, David L. Marks. Myra married Darrell L. Marks on May 9, 1948, in South Dakota. They moved to Iowa to raise their five children. Myra was employed at Quaker Oats and sold real estate until retiring in 1996. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and traveling in their motorhome for more than 20 years before moving to California in 2016. She will be greatly missed by her children, family and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd. No. 130, Escondido, CA 92025.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store