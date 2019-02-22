Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Myra Kent
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Sue Kent

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myra Sue Kent Obituary
MYRA SUE KENT Cedar Rapids Myra Sue Kent, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Sue is survived by her children, Justine Sullivan of Olean, Mo., Julie (Jack) McClintic of Barnett, Mo., Jody (Gregg Glass) Clark of Cedar Rapids, Willy (Patty) Voshell of Mexico, Mo., and Chris (Lauren) Voshell of Cedar Rapids; her 23 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Sue was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Sullivan. Myra Sue was born on Aug. 12, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Maynard and Bessie Mae Edmunds Rowray. On Aug. 2, 1959, she married William E. Voshell; they later divorced. Sue retired as a manager of Dollar General. Sue loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to family for the . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now