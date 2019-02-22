MYRA SUE KENT Cedar Rapids Myra Sue Kent, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Sue is survived by her children, Justine Sullivan of Olean, Mo., Julie (Jack) McClintic of Barnett, Mo., Jody (Gregg Glass) Clark of Cedar Rapids, Willy (Patty) Voshell of Mexico, Mo., and Chris (Lauren) Voshell of Cedar Rapids; her 23 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Sue was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Sullivan. Myra Sue was born on Aug. 12, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Maynard and Bessie Mae Edmunds Rowray. On Aug. 2, 1959, she married William E. Voshell; they later divorced. Sue retired as a manager of Dollar General. Sue loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to family for the . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary