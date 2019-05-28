MYRLE ELIZABETH STANERSON Williamsburg Myrle Elizabeth Stanerson passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City at the age of 86 years. She is survived by four children, Craig (Sheila) Stanerson and Steve Stanerson, all of Williamsburg, Mark (Tammy) Stanerson of North English and Lori (Ted) Burr of Belle Plaine; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1978; a stillborn son, Gary Lee Stanerson; three sisters, Melva Heitshusen, Bernie Heitshusen and Dorothy Baack; and a brother, Clifford Heitshusen. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Conroy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2019