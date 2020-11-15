MYRNA RIHA Raleigh, N.C. Myrna Riha, 77, of Raleigh, N.C., peacefully passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at LiveWell Assisted Living in Cary, N.C.. after a lengthy illness battling normal pressure hydrocephalus. Myrna was born Dec. 18, 1942, to Lloyd and Irene Frimml in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After graduating from St. Patrick's High School in 1961, she developed a career as an executive assistant in the publishing industry. In 1969, she married Duane Riha of Overland Park, Kan., where they made their home. In 2005, Myrna retired and they moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. She enjoyed music, dancing, crafts, traveling with her husband and her beloved Shih Tzu dogs. Myrna is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Theresa Ellingrod; and her brother, Dick Heiderscheidt. She is survived by her husband, Duane; her stepdaughter, Cathy McKillip; sister-in-law, Elaine Heiderscheidt; sister-in-law, Marcella (Frank) Nekola; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PruittCares Foundation online at www.pruittcares.org/general-donation
or your local hospice.