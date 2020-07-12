1/1
Myron Mangold
MYRON MANGOLD Coggon Myron Mangold, 72, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Victorious Life Church located at 1155 Grand Ave., Marion, Iowa. Celebration of Life service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church officiated by the Rev. Cymaron Dawson. Myron was born Jan. 3, 1948, the son of Loren and Lillian (Baumann) Mangold. He graduated from North Linn High School and was employed as a utility driver for Century Engineering, Graham Trucking and Duggan Trucking. Myron enjoyed movies, NASCAR, nature, animals and was an avid reader. He was fun loving and a great conversationalist. He is survived by his brothers, Gaylord (Mary Ann) Mangold of Orange Park, Fla., and Rick Mangold of Coggon; and a nephew, Kevin Mangold of Orange Park. Myron was preceded in death by his parents. Flowers or memorials in Myron's memory may be sent to: 1175 Grand Ave., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Myron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
