MYRTLE BELLE HAJEK Cedar Rapids Myrtle Belle Hajek, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Private family Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. The family has asked everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Myrtle was born April 21, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Maynard and Bessie (Edmonds) Rowray. She was united in marriage to William Hajek on Dec. 12, 1951, in Virginia. She worked at Midwest Nameplate in Mount Vernon, as well as in-home day care provider for many years in Cedar Rapids. Myrtle enjoyed knitting, doing crafts, tending to her cats, attending water aerobics and was an active Red Hatter. She spent most of her time with her family, and was proud to be a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Myrtle is survived by her children, Larry (Vicki) Hajek, Anna (John) Lentner and Tom Hajek (Janean), all of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dick (Wanda) Rowray, Bessie Mae McCright, Shirley "Toots" Wiggins, Jack Rowray and Lora Crawford; as well as her nieces and nephews, who knew her as "Aunt Bub." She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her son, Ronnie Hajek; her siblings, Myra "Susie" Kent, Vic, Lloyd and Norman Rowray; and her brothers and sisters-in-law. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.