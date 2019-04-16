MYRTLE LOUISE (CUNNINGHAM) HENNING Hartwick Myrtle Louise (Cunningham) Henning, 90, of Hartwick, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with Pastor Tom Petersen officiating. Burial will take place at Our Silent City Cemetery, Kellogg. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a memorial fund in Myrtle's name. Online condolences can be sent to www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Myrtle was born April 28, 1928, in Buckin, Mo. She was the daughter of Charley and Esther (Coburn) Cunningham. She was raised in Kellogg, Iowa, where she attended school, graduating in 1945. On March 30, 1946, she married John William Henning. In 1951 they moved to Hartwick, where they made their home farming. Myrtle performed the many duties of a farm wife. She was the bookkeeper for their farming operation, worked in the fields when needed, ran after parts and supplies, was the nurse and the driver to the hospital and she prepared the many meals that fed the hired help and family. Myrtle enjoyed music, traveling, crosswords, trying new recipes, having her family around her, and especially playing cards with a good hand of "Squeak" whenever anyone would sit down and play with her. She is survived by her three daughters, Anita (Vance) Bernsmeier of Eagle Grove, Diana (Daniel) Koehn of Cedar Rapids and Kathryn (Charles) Van Thournout of Hartwick; son, Jerry (Patti) Henning of Hartwick; sister, Charlotte Barge of San Diego, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandson; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and family. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John (70 years of marriage before his passing in 2017); and great-granddaughter, Katie Nicole Koehn. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary