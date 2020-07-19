NADA L. GERDTS Cedar Rapids Nada L. Gerdts, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. No services planned at this time. Nada Lee Stull was born on June 24, 1934, in Fremont, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Maxine (Chapman) Stull. Nada was united in marriage to Wayne Gerdts on May 6, 1963, in Maquoketa, Iowa. She and Wayne enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nada is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wayne; daughters, Debra (Scott) and Cathy (Dean); grandchildren, Brandon, Brycen, Jordon, Jade and Jakob; and sister, Nora. She was preceded in death by her parents. Nada's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of theSt. Luke's Hospice Unit for the care they provided Nada in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Nada's family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.iowacremation.com
