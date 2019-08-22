|
NADINE BOOM REINHARDT Davie, Fla. Nadine Boom Reinhardt of Davie, Fla., passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born March 2, 1932, to Albert and Mildred (Blagdon) Boom in Nebraska City, Neb. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when Nadine was 4 years old. She grew up there and married Wayne Reinhardt on May 25, 1954. Nadine and Wayne moved to Miami, Fla., the following week and lived their entire 65 years of marriage in Florida. She is survived by husband, Wayne, and four children: Susan, Eric, Lisa and Kurt, all of the Fort Lauderdale area. She also is survived by nieces, Tammy Van Bogart, Cindy Carpenter and Pam Ammeter; and nephew, Chad Tietge, all of Cedar Rapids area. Nadine is predeceased by her parents; sister, Yvonne (Bonnie) Tietge; and brother, Tom Boom. Nadine retired as a state of Florida employee when she was 58. She was a volunteer with Vitas Hospice for several years. Also, she was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8001 NW 5 St., Plantation, FL 33324. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Entombment will be private at Hollywood Memorial Gardens. Nadine loved her family, traveling, college football and keeping in touch with long-time high school friends.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019