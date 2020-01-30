|
NADINE E. LAFRENZ Lowden Nadine E. Lafrenz, 93, of Lowden, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. As was her desire, she was surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden on Friday, Jan. 31, with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Van Horn Cemetery, rural Lowden. Nadine was born Friday, May 14, 1926, at home to Carl and Sophie Bachman Dircks. She married Walter Lafrenz on Feb. 1, 1948, in Lowden, Iowa. He passed away on March 3, 2010. Surviving are a son, Samuel Lafrenz Lowden, and his son, Brian and daughter, Tanya Lafrenz of Des Moines; daughters, Sara (Darwin) Lafrenz Fest of Liberty, Mo., and her son, Jason Johnston, Bella Vista, Ark.; and Julie (Joe) Lafrenz Evans of Cedar Rapids, and their children, Elizabeth and Tyler; and son, James (Elizabeth) Lafrenz of Bastrop, La., and their son, Benjamin. Also surviving are 16 extended grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Preceding Nadine in death were her parents; husband, Walter; and sister, Amanda Dircks Fankauser. Nadine's joy was nurturing and taking care of her family. She was an excellent cook whose specialty was her famous pies! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion United Church of Christ. Chapman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020