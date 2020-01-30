Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Lafrenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine E. Lafrenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine E. Lafrenz Obituary
NADINE E. LAFRENZ Lowden Nadine E. Lafrenz, 93, of Lowden, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. As was her desire, she was surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden on Friday, Jan. 31, with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Van Horn Cemetery, rural Lowden. Nadine was born Friday, May 14, 1926, at home to Carl and Sophie Bachman Dircks. She married Walter Lafrenz on Feb. 1, 1948, in Lowden, Iowa. He passed away on March 3, 2010. Surviving are a son, Samuel Lafrenz Lowden, and his son, Brian and daughter, Tanya Lafrenz of Des Moines; daughters, Sara (Darwin) Lafrenz Fest of Liberty, Mo., and her son, Jason Johnston, Bella Vista, Ark.; and Julie (Joe) Lafrenz Evans of Cedar Rapids, and their children, Elizabeth and Tyler; and son, James (Elizabeth) Lafrenz of Bastrop, La., and their son, Benjamin. Also surviving are 16 extended grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Preceding Nadine in death were her parents; husband, Walter; and sister, Amanda Dircks Fankauser. Nadine's joy was nurturing and taking care of her family. She was an excellent cook whose specialty was her famous pies! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion United Church of Christ. Chapman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -