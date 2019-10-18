|
NADINE E. MCNAMARA Anamosa Nadine E. McNamara, 94, of Anamosa, passed away peacefully Oct. 16, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center after living a wonderful life. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at www.goettschonline.com. Nadine Evelyn DeLancey was born June 19, 1925, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Flavel E. and Evelyn DeLancey. Nadine graduated from Anamosa High School in 1943 and attended the Mercy School of Nursing RN program in Cedar Rapids, from which she graduated in 1946. On Jan. 18, 1947, Nadine was united in marriage with Loras E. McNamara at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa and together they raised a family of six children. Nadine worked as a registered nurse at Anamosa Hospital during the early years of raising the family. Nadine and Loras were in business together on Main Street for more than 40 years in Anamosa with McNamara Plumbing and Heating and McNamara Laundry, Dry Cleaning and Vending. Nadine's life was beautiful and fulfilling. During her 94 years, she walked her earthly journey with much grace, beauty, kindness, strength and love. Through having an open heart and hand, she lived her life to serve others around her, always putting the needs of those she loved ahead of her own. She was very active in the community and church, was a woman of great faith, and longtime member of St. Patrick's Church. Nadine was also active in the political arena in the Anamosa community by organizing numerous events throughout the years. In her later years, Nadine was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Despite this she maintained her cheerful and positive demeanor while spreading love around her. As the years went by, her memory faded, but we know her love never did. She never missed an opportunity to tell her family, "God loves you and so do I." Nadine lived the last eight years of her life at the Anamosa Care Center, where the caring and compassionate staff ensured she lived her final years fulfilled with joy and comfort. Nadine had a sharp wit and a clever mind. She was an avid reader throughout her life. She loved music and singing, family gatherings at Lake Delhi, traveling with her husband, being a "Winter Texan" with the rest of the snowbirds at Sleepy Valley Ranch in Texas and celebrating the Irish heritage of the McNamara family. Family meant everything to Nadine and she adored each and every member. She was a loving and caring wife to her husband for 72 years. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many. She will be missed dearly by those closest to her. Surviving are her children, Jerry (Jean) McNamara of Marion, Dave (Ruth) McNamara of West Des Moines, Dan McNamara of Anamosa, Linda Weiler of Anamosa and Therese (Jim) Hartwig of Olin; 10 grandchildren, Shannon (Mike) Benson, Erin (Darin) Thomas, Tracy (Todd) Slaughter, Kyle (Crystal) McNamara, Matthew McNamara, Ben (Joey) McNamara, Heather (Nate) McNamara, Kelley (Shiloh) McNamara, Amy (Ed) Woodhouse and Angie Weiler; and 17 great-grandchildren. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Loras; her parents; her son, Thomas E. McNamara; her grandson, Chad McNamara; her granddaughter, Shawna Kachel; and her brother, Gene DeLancey. May Nadine serve as an example to each of us how to live as Christ would want us to live. During her time on earth, her life passed like a warm breeze and she made this a better world for having lived. We send her off with love in our hearts.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019