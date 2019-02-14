Home

NADINE (STEWARD) HANNEMAN Vinton Nadine (Steward) Hanneman, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton at a later date. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. Sixth St.) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Nadine was born on Dec. 26, 1928, in Vinton, the daughter of Vernon and LaVonne (Fowler) Steward. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton. She was united in marriage to Robert Hanneman on Feb. 6, 1949, in Vinton. Bob and Nadine farmed in rural Vinton for many years prior to their retirement. Nadine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Vinton. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Ivan) Craig of Red Oak, Iowa; three grandchildren, Lea Craig, Gabe (Nicole) Craig and Josh Craig; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bill (Mary) Summy of Vinton. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Frank Summy; and two sons, Hank (Huggy) and Ted Hanneman. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
