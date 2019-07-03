NANCY ADAIR Palo Nancy Adair, 71, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St. in Vinton with the Rev. David Gates officiating. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for St. Jude's Children Hospital or the . Nancy was born July 1, 1948, in Cedar Rapids to Max and Lenora (Kramer) Kepler. She graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1967. On July 29, 1967, she was united in marriage to Larry Adair in Cedar Rapids. Nancy was employed at Nordstrom's for 10 years. Before retirement, she served as the head cashier at Target. Her greatest joy in life was being a loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Larry; her daughter, Lisa Adair of Palo; and her son, Lonnie (Gina Peters) Adair of Fairfax; her grandchildren, Jacy, Chase, Avery and Brody; her great-grandson, Carver; her brother, David (Betty) Kepler of St. Paul, Minn.; her sister, Pat (Steven) Fisher of Garrison; and her step- sister, Susan Schultz of Tama. She was preceded in death of her parents; her brothers, James and Gary Kepler; her sisters, Phyllis Parbs and Sandra Morgan; and her stepbrother-in-law, Randy Schultz. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019