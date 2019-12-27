|
|
NANCY ANN RULEAU STULTS Blairstown God called home his daughter, Nancy Ann Ruleau Stults, 80, on Dec. 25, 2019. She was lovingly surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the MJ Kirby American Legion Hall in Blairstown with Pastor Jeff Schanbacher officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and one hour before service time Monday, also at the Legion Hall. Burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Nancy was born Jan. 31, 1939, at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, to Herbert and Helen (Kendall) Ruleau. She was the youngest of eight children. On Jan. 13, 1956, she was united in marriage to James Haynes Stults Sr. in Scottsbluff, Neb. The couple moved to Blairstown in 1957, where they raised their four children. Nancy always said her greatest love and accomplishment were her children. She will be remembered by her beautiful laugh, smile and twinkle in her eye each time she talked of her children and how proud she was of them. Nancy spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love, understanding and her great sense of humor. Nancy will be missed by many because there wasn't a person she met that didn't become a friend. She always had a smile, great sense of humor, a hand to help others or a shoulder to lean on. Her kindness was even a gift to all furry animals that crossed her path. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, James; children, James H. (Lynette) Stults Jr. of Ault, Colo., Kimberly (Lonny Hennings) Wauters of Blairstown, Michael (Jan) Stults of Eaton, Colo., and Paul (Sherri) Stults of Blairstown; grandchildren, Katie (Brady) Prall of Summerset, S.D., Tucker Stults of Blairstown, Wes (Dawn) Wauters of Keystone, Jessica (Damian) Andrew of Blairstown, Nick (Jennifer) Wauters of Newhall, Jake (Megan) Wauters of Mount Vernon, Wash., Colton (Alex) Stults, Morgan Stults and Dalton Stults, all of Eaton, Colo., Hilary Stults of Marengo and Dakota (Emily Tunender) Stults of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Barrett and Buckley Prall of Summerset, S.D., Lane, Margaret, Vincent and Romanie Wauters of Keystone, Maci, Henry and Lucille Andrew of Blairstown, Callie, Lucas, Ryan and Evelyn Wauters of Newhall, and Braxton Stults of Eaton, Colo.; a very special man she thought of as one of her sons, Brian "Opie" (Cindy) Kimm of Blairstown; her brother, Donald Ruleaux of Chadron, Neb.; sister, Ives Molander of Calhoun, Ga.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Marilyn Stults of Sheridan, Wyo.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parent (1979); son-in-law, Wayne Wauters (2009); grandson, Cody Ray Haynes Stults (1988); sisters, Geraldine Scherbarth, Bette Trombley, Phyllis Krueger and Laurene Ruleau; brothers-in-law, Henry Scherbarth and Ronald Molander; and sister-in-law, Betty Ruleaux. Phillips Funeral Home in Blairstown is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019