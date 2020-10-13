NANCY BAKER Dysart Nancy Baker was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Waterloo, the daughter of Robert and Hazelle (Zimmer) Waller. She married Richard Baker on Oct. 9, 1960, in Dysart, Iowa. Nancy belonged to Le Masons Women's Club in Dysart, Garden Club and was a Jayceette. She enjoyed flowers, shopping and pumpkins in the fall. Nancy was well known for her kuchen and love of baking. She loved to keep her home and lawn impeccable. Nancy had an infectious laugh and loved traveling with her husband, Dick. She loved her family and her friends were very important to her. Nancy passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jane Marie Baker; and a sister, Barbara Vojtech. Nancy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard; three daughters, Kim Krupa of Dysart, Tracy (Marty) Hathaway of Marshalltown and Diane Baker of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Myers, Nathan (Brooke) Holven, Chelsea Holven, Dalton (Christine) Krupa and Lauren Krupa; eight great-grandchildren, Aidan, Justus, Adelynn, Sophia, Caleb, Landon, Dillon and Macy; a brother, Tom (Therese) Waller of Traer; and a sister, Janette Schirm of Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to the family. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Overton Funeral Home in Dysart, 714 First St. Private family services will be held. Burial at Dysart Cemetery. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
