NANCY C. (MEYER) MOBLEY Cedar Rapids Nancy C. (Meyer) Mobley, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at home. The family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the library at Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the sanctuary at the church conducted by the Rev. Daniel Krueger. Burial will take place at Shiloh Cemetery, Hiawatha. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Nancy was born on Dec. 6, 1937, in Elkader, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Heiden) Meyer. She graduated from Garnavillo High School where she was a proud member of the two-time state champion basketball teams of 1953 and 1954. Nancy went on to graduate from St. Luke's School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital and various companies in the industrial nursing and home health care fields before retiring in 1999. On June 9, 1962, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garnavillo, Nancy was united in marriage to Roger Mobley. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and was very faithful and active, teaching Sunday school and serving on various boards including the Human Care Committee. Nancy volunteered for many years at His Hands Free Medical Clinic in Cedar Rapids. She was very caring and loving toward her patients. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Roger Mobley of Cedar Rapids; children, Dale (Kathy) Mobley of Cedar Rapids, Carol (Chris) Rowe of London, England, and Richard (Sarah) Mobley of Chicago; grandchildren, Jennifer, Alec, Allison, Abigail, William "Evan," and Elizabeth "Ella"; and sister, Susan Abbott of Burlington. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Anna Meyer. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's memory may be directed to His Hands Free Medical Clinic or Zion Lutheran Church. "Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalms 23:6 (NIV). Please share a memory of Nancy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019