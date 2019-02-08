|
NANCY CAROL EICHHORN Belle Plaine Nancy Carol Eichhorn, 80, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, Iowa, with Pastor Tom Petersen officiating. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019