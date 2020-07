Or Copy this URL to Share

NANCY CARRON STEWART Anisworth Nancy Carron Stewart, 80, of Ainsworth, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Halcyon House in Washington. A drive by visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the family apple orchard at 508 Lincoln St., in Ainsworth. Her body has been cremated and burial will be at a later date. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting family. A general memorial in the name of Nancy Stewart has been established.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store