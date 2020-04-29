|
|
NANCY LEE ELLIOTT CECH Iowa City Nancy Lee Elliott Cech, formerly of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa, with one of her two daughters physically by her side and, due to COVID-19, the other by her side via technology. Nancy was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Allen and Elma "Tib" (Peitscher) Elliott, who lived in Stanwood, Iowa, when she was born. When Nancy was 3 years old, the family moved to Princeton, Iowa, where her parents had purchased a grocery store from her maternal grandparents. Nancy graduated from Clinton High School in 1955. She then went to the University of Iowa, where she majored in history. She graduated in May 1959. While at the University of Iowa, she met Robert "Bob" William Cech on a blind date. They were married June 21, 1959, in Princeton. They remained happily married until Bob's death in June 2002. After they were married, Nancy and Bob moved to LeMars, Iowa, where Nancy worked at the Sears Roebuck catalog center until she got a job teaching high school. She taught school in LeMars until it was discovered that she was pregnant with her first daughter. Two years after the birth of their second daughter, Nancy and Bob moved to Iowa City, Iowa. Not including the four years she was a student at the University, Nancy lived in Iowa City for 49 years. She worked for several years as a teacher's aide in the Iowa City school system. She then worked for the University of Iowa, first at the registrar's office and then for the athletic ticket office. Nancy was a Hawkeye through and through. She and her husband attended Iowa football and basketball games for many years and they loved to travel to Iowa bowl games. Nancy enjoyed her work at the Iowa Athletic Department and faithfully wore her black and gold. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and playing the piano. She started playing the piano when she was 8 years old. She later added the accordion. Nancy continued playing the piano (and the accordion when her kids would drag it out and make her play) until dementia made playing too great a challenge. She had a love for animals, especially the many cats she had over the years and for her dog, Maggie. She was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church for many years. She also was active in PEO. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering at Helen Lemme School's Rock and Read program. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cech, and her parents. She is survived by her two daughters, Caroline Godinez of Miami, Fla., and Melissa Dorman (Steven) of Waukee, Iowa; four grandchildren, Erika Jobson (Josh), Derek Giesking (Kialy), Michael Godinez (fiancee Gianela Sabino) and Alexandra Godinez; three step-grandchildren, Katrina Mason (Grant), Patrick Dorman (fiancee Candace Manley) and Ryan Dorman; three great-grandchildren, Granger Giesking, Grady Giesking and Zoey Jobson; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Jack Mason and Luke Mason; her brother, Robert Elliott (Cherie); her sister-in-law, Barbara Fisher (James); and a niece and nephews and their families, David Fisher, Anne Jurenec, Kent Elliott and Christopher Elliott. Caroline and Melissa would like to thank Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Avalon Hospice for their care, and the family, friends and neighbors who have supported them on this journey. It was Nancy's wish to be cremated. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services and interment into the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church will be planned when we feel it is safe for friends and family to gather together.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020