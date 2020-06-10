NANCY DEE (WOHLWEND) COTHRAN Independence Nancy Dee (Wohlwend) Cothran passed on June 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Nancy, or Nan, was born May 10, 1941, and grew up in Thor, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bruce; and sister, Roxie. Her sister, Ruth, survives to remember their family. Nancy had three children with her first husband, Richard. These include Sandy (Roger) Sattizahn of Rowley, Iowa, Russell (Tracy) Stocker of Atkins, Iowa, and Susan (Doug Schappaugh) Stocker of Grimes, Iowa. In 1967, shortly after the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court decision, she married Sidney Cothran in Kansas City. They had two children, Volney (Tracy) Cothran of Edmond, Okla., and Charlotte Cothran of Des Moines, Iowa; and Sidney's daughter, Penny Curry of McKinney, Texas. Nancy and Sid also raised numerous foster children, including two permanent foster kids, Glenn (Melanie) Balkman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denise (Tony) Noble of Trapp, Ky. Nancy was a healer, graduating from the University of Iowa in 1984 as a counselor. She spent her second career helping people with alcohol, gambling and sex addictions. Nancy is survived by her husband, Bob Sindelar of Independence, Iowa; and her two dogs, Bella and Buddy. Nancy leaves behind a grieving extended family as well, including 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Her legacy continues in the lives in all the people she has touched. A Celebration of Life will occur at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Rowley Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please bring a canned food item to donate or make a memorial donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, one of Nancy's favorite charity. The celebration will be streamed on Zoom. E-mail vcothran@cox.net for instructions on how to view.



