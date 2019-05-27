NANCY E. DOOLEY Iowa City Nancy E. Dooley, 78, of Iowa City, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home. As per Nancy's request, she didn't want a lot of fuss over all of this. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Joetown, southwest of Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Nancy was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Duluth, Minn. Her family moved to the Iowa City area, here she graduated from City High School, and then earned an English degree from the University of Iowa. She began a career with the University of Iowa in 1962, working in the Institute of Agricultural Medicine. Her career at the university took her to different departments throughout the years, retiring from the Office of General Counsel. She had also worked for ACT and law firms in Cedar Rapids and Oklahoma City in years past. Her family includes her two sons, Kevin Dooley and John Dooley and his wife, Paula; four grandchildren, Jessica Dooley, Conner VanEpps, River Brockman and Joranai Dooley; a sister, Marilyn Humphrey; and her brother, Thomas Ayres. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby (Taylor) Ayres; and a brother, David. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019