Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Franck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Franck


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Franck Obituary
NANCY ANN FRANCK Cedar Rapids Nancy Ann Franck, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Nancy was born April 12, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Alexander and Edith (Wims) McGregor. She graduated from Benton Community High School. Nancy was united in marriage to Dale "Bucket" Franck on April 28, 1973. She worked at Mercy Medical Center for more than 45 years. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cubs and Bears, knitting, reading, coloring, being with her four-legged pets, Sissy, Barney, Madison and Tigger, as well as spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Nancy is survived by her children, Charles (Shannon) Franck of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer (Tom) Butler of Marion, Sarah (Jason) Yanna of Cedar Rapids and Jonathan Franck of Norway; five grandchildren, Jacob (Shelby) Franck, Kaitlyn Butler, Kale (Chris) Gates, Courtney Davenport (Logan Wieneke) and Kyle Davenport; special nephew, Caden Lukaszewicz; three great-grandchildren, Knox, Collyns and Lenyx; siblings, Janet (Ron) Hohl and William McGregor; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale, who died April 16, 2015; and her sister, Marilyn McGregor. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -