NANCY ANN FRANCK Cedar Rapids Nancy Ann Franck, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Nancy was born April 12, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Alexander and Edith (Wims) McGregor. She graduated from Benton Community High School. Nancy was united in marriage to Dale "Bucket" Franck on April 28, 1973. She worked at Mercy Medical Center for more than 45 years. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cubs and Bears, knitting, reading, coloring, being with her four-legged pets, Sissy, Barney, Madison and Tigger, as well as spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Nancy is survived by her children, Charles (Shannon) Franck of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer (Tom) Butler of Marion, Sarah (Jason) Yanna of Cedar Rapids and Jonathan Franck of Norway; five grandchildren, Jacob (Shelby) Franck, Kaitlyn Butler, Kale (Chris) Gates, Courtney Davenport (Logan Wieneke) and Kyle Davenport; special nephew, Caden Lukaszewicz; three great-grandchildren, Knox, Collyns and Lenyx; siblings, Janet (Ron) Hohl and William McGregor; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale, who died April 16, 2015; and her sister, Marilyn McGregor. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019