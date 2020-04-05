|
|
NANCY GORDON (YUILL) MACTAGGART Cedar Rapids Nancy Gordon (Yuill) MacTaggart, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Grand Living in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family and a memorial and burial will be held at a later date. Nancy was born Dec. 7, 1926, to James H. and Esther (Whitfield) Yuill. She graduated from Franklin in 1945. She attended Stephens College for two years and went on to graduate from the University of Iowa with a degree in economics. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. She married Robert MacTaggart (deceased) after college and they had four children while living in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Shelbyville, Ill. They divorced and she moved to Mattoon, Ill., and obtained a teaching certificate from Eastern Illinois University. She spent 22 fulfilling years teaching English and reading at Lincoln, Franklin, and Jefferson Junior High School in Mattoon. She retired in 1987 and returned to her beloved Cedar Rapids the following day. Nancy was very involved in the community and an active volunteer at Cedar Rapids Symphony, Theatre Cedar Rapids and Brucemore. Her most enjoyable time was her volunteer work at Community Health Free Clinic. She loved poetry, playing tennis, bridge and mahjong. She was a member of Cedar Rapids Country Club, Ladies' Literary Club and Marvin Cone Art Club. Survivors include her children, Scott MacTaggart of Las Vegas and Montecito, Calif., Molly MacTaggart of Westfield, Ind., and Sarah "Sally" (Robert) Irvin of Houston and Edwards, Colo.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Catharine (Royal) Hunt of Fremont, Neb. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Esther "Skee" Yuill; son, Kim "Mac" MacTaggart; and brother, James W. Yuill. Memorials may be directed to Community Health Free Clinic and Christ Episcopal Church. Please share a memory of Nancy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020