NANCY B. HOLMES Iowa City Nancy Holmes, 92, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at home in Iowa City because of complications from a long and happy life. Arrangements are through Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. Nancy Bower Holmes was born June 7, 1927, in Evanston, Ill., the daughter of Lahman Van Hennigar Bower and Helen Marie Cumming. Her family moved to Cedar Rapids in 1942, where she attended Franklin High School. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College. Nancy married James Theodore Holmes on June 23, 1951, in Winnetka, Ill. Nancy and Jim made their home in Cedar Rapids until 1989, when they moved to Iowa City. Jim died in 2014. Nancy is survived by her four children, Stewart of Snowmass, Colo., Bill (Michelle) of Westcliffe, Colo., Josie of Iowa City and Jim (Jill) of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Michael Holmes of Aspen, Colo., Matt Holmes (Emily Lutzke) of Austin, Texas, James Holmes of Westcliffe, Macaela Holmes-Fuller (James) of Broomfield, Colo., Lindsay Kaiser (Travis) of Waverly, Ted Schmidt (Lauren Shoup) of North Liberty, Tom Holmes (Leah Eby) of Minneapolis and Pete Holmes of Madison, Wis.; and four wonderful great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her nephew, David Bower (Leslie) of Maine; and her niece, Helen Bower, also of Maine. Her older brother, John Bower, died in 2010. There will be a private family service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Please visit with the family and enjoy some ice cream at Dan and Debbie's Creamery in Ely (Main and Traer streets) on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019