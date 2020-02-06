Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion
252 Broadway St.
Springville, IA
Nancy I. Gillmore Obituary
NANCY I. GILLMORE Springville Nancy I. Gillmore, 75, of Springville, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Nancy's wishes were to donate her body to help others through the University of Iowa, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Deeded Body Program for medical education and research. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the American Legion, located at 252 Broadway St., in Springville. A private family burial will take place at Springville Cemetery at a later date. Nancy spent her life loving and supporting her family and loved ones. She enjoyed being a part of any activities her grandchildren were involved in, especially basketball. Nancy's passion for quilting and sewing filled her free time at home. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Nancy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Gerry Gillmore; daughter, Cindy (Willis) Heitshusen; son, Russ (Dee) Wagaman; and six beautiful grandchildren, Hadley, Megan, Kendall, Madi, Rhenden and Harlyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's honor may be directed to the family, which they will forward to either the Avalon Hospice or the Springville Fire Department. Please share a memory of Nancy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
