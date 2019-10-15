Home

Nancy K. Palmer

Nancy K. Palmer Obituary
NANCY K. PALMER Cedar Rapids Nancy K. Palmer, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. There will be no services or visitation. Per her request, Nancy was to be cremated. She is survived by her children, Debra McKee, Donald Grommon, Richard Grommon and Renee Daley. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Palmer; her daughter, Teresa Ann VeDepo; her brother, Gerald Gardner; and her sister, Carol Behrens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
