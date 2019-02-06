|
NANCY LOU KAMERLING Lisbon Nancy Lou Kamerling, 85, of Lisbon, died at home on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 26, 1933, to Rollen and Mary (Luke) Minnick in Iowa City. Nancy married William Kamerling Sr. on Sept. 6, 1956, in Iowa City. She worked in the food service department at Cornell College for many years. Nancy and Bill owned Bill's Tap for more than 30 years. They enjoyed trout fishing and Billy Dews. Nancy is survived by her children, Mary Clark, Kathryn (Larry) Vittetoe, William (Janelle) Kamerling and Loretta (Michael) Welsh; grandchildren, Marnie, Erin, Jesse, Ethan, Riley and Janey; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William. Per Nancy's request, private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in Nancy's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019