NANCY LEA HELLER Marengo Nancy Lea Heller, 88, of Bemidji, Minn., formerly of the Marengo area, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sandford Hospital, in Bemidji. A private graveside service will be conducted at Koszta Cemetery, rural Marengo with Pastor Mike Townsley officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Clover Ridge Methodist Church of Walford in Nancy's memory. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with local arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Richard D. Heller (Ramona) of Marengo and Russell L. Heller (Martha) of Pinewood, Minn.; four grandchildren, Richard A. Heller (Erin) of Cedar Rapids, Steven E.L. Heller (Laura) of Papillion, Neb., Jessica Wike (Sam) of Bemidji and Jon Heller of Pinewood, Minn.; four great-grandchildren, Alex R. Heller and Elliott J. Heller, both of Papillion, and Natalie A. Heller and Lucas R. Heller of Cedar Rapids; also surviving are sisters, Susan Chvala (Larry) of Bena, Minn., and Judeen Soper of Miami, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Russell Heller; and her parents, Judson Daniels and Leota Daniels. Nancy Lea Daniels was born July 10, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Judson Burgy Daniels and Leota Marjorie Walter Daniels. She received her education in Cedar Rapids, Marengo and Bena, Minn., and attended high school at Federal Dam and Deer River High Schools in Minnesota. Nancy and Elvin Russell Heller were married on Oct. 15, 1949, in Bemidji. Nancy worked most of her life at Judd's Resort, owned by her parents, in Minnesota. Nancy and Elvin moved to Riverton, Wyo., in 1971. In 1972, they purchased the Elpine Trailer Court in Bemidji, Minn., and later retired in Pinewood, Minn. She enjoyed baking, cooking and the many family gatherings. She was a member of the Bena Garden Club. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020