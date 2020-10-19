NANCY LEE HAYNES-CARTER Cedar Rapids Nancy Lee Haynes-Carter, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Buffalo United Methodist Church, located at 1000 30th St. NE, Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the church. A reception will follow the service at the church. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Nancy was born Feb. 29, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Albert and Ivean (Dostal) Haynes. She graduated from Prairie High School, Class of 1970. Nancy was united in marriage to Gary Leonard Carter on Jan. 19, 1979. She was a longtime employee of both Farmstead and Cryovac. Nancy loved doing crafts. She had a kind word for everyone and saw the best in people. Nancy will be greatly missed. Survivors include her children, Rusty (Tiffany Meier) Carter, Ryen Carter (Rochelle Norton), Tami (Kevin) Votrobeck, Vince Carter (Pam Brink), Kenny (Lori) Carter and Bill (Kim) Carter; siblings, Karen (Robert) Sevier, Pam Divishek, Patty (Mike) Zinser, Rob (Tracy) Dostal and Terry (Ann) Dostal; many grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Leonard Carter; and parents, Albert Haynes and Ivean Dostal. Per Nancy's request, in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family or Buffalo United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Nancy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.