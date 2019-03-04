NANCY LEE MILLER Robins Nancy Lee Miller, 72, of Robins, Iowa, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade. Memorial services at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Dennis; three daughters, Kimberly (Roger) Elliott of Redding, Calif., Robin Wenseritt of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., and Miranda Bries of Epworth; a brother, William (Nancy) Lehman of Marion; and two sisters, Neva Folk of Montrose, Va., and Linda Lehman of Sanford, Fla. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, John, Christopher, Miriah, Elia, Maicee, Michael and Maddox; and one great-grandchild, Aaliyah. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Aylice and Donna; and three brothers, Raymond, Robert and John Jr. Nancy was born on Sept. 25, 1946, in Cresco, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie (Ogle) Lehman. She married Dennis Lee Miller on Dec. 26, 1964, in Preston, Minn. Nancy graduated from Cresco High School and later from Kirkwood Community College. At Kirkwood, she was on the dean's list and received a degree in nursing. Nancy was a registered nurse at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City and retired from there after many years of service. She enjoyed cooking, collecting wades and going on walks. Her greatest joy, however, was the time spent with her beloved husband, children and grandchildren. Nancy had a great sense of humor. She forever will be remembered as being a very caring and kind person who always put others first. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to the Miller family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary