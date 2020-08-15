NANCY LEE MULLNIX Williamsburg Nancy Lee Mullnix, 79, of Williamsburg, lost her long battle with cancer on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, until service time. Masks and social distancing are required for the services. Memorials may be contributed to the family in Nancy's name for a tree planting project at her home. Nancy is survived by her mother, Vivian Akers of Iowa City; two sisters, Shelia Chapman of Hills and Mary (Dennis) Fox of Virginia; her children, Kenneth (Angie), Michael (Joanne), David and Katherine Hunzinger, all of Williamsburg; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her father, Patrick; a brother, Patrick; a nephew, Patrick; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Chapman. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.