NANCY P. GRACE Shellsburg Nancy P. Grace, 80, of rural Shellsburg, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. She was born on July 14, 1940, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to Charles E. Belgarde and Virginia Stong Belgarde. Nancy attended grades first to 12th in the Independence, Iowa, school system, graduating in 1958. She graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in 1962. Nancy married Don E. Grace at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana, Iowa, in 1972. She worked as a technical illustrator for 40 years at various companies in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 2003. Nancy was preceded in death by her grandparents, all her aunts and uncles, her parents, and one daughter, Joan Elizabeth Grace on Feb. 7, 1998. Nancy is survived by her husband, Don of Shellsburg; her daughter, Katie Grace of Denver, Colo.; her brother, Chuck (Jeanie) Belgarde of Fairfield, Iowa; her sister, Liz (Randy Svobada) Belgarde of Cedar Rapids; her two sisters-in-law, Ginny Meade and Judy Cochoran, both of Oxford, Iowa; her brother-in-law, Ted (Rose) Grace of Tiffin, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging memorial donations to the Cedar Rapids Salvation Army, the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Club in Waterloo, Iowa or any no kill animal shelter. There will be no public services.
