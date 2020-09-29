Nancy Pealer

1/1
NANCY KAY PEALER Cedar Rapids Nancy Kay Pealer, 77, of 4790 Harbet Ave. NW, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the Mercy Hospice House after a prolonged battle with cancer. Services will be announced at a later date. Private entombment will be at Murdoch-Linwood Cemetery. Nancy was born March 2, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, to Leroy John Jayne and Daisy Marie Bowman. Her favorite things in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her beloved dachshund, Kiki. Her favorite activities were spoiling her grandchildren, going to the casino and watching movies with Kiki on her lap. Survivors include her son, Brian (Joy) Pealer; and daughter, Jeri Allison of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Ila Mae Christensen of Cedar Rapids and Sharon (Russell) Walter of Walford; seven grandchildren, Katharine (Jesse) Tharp, Lauren and Amanda Messer, Josh, Daniel, Matt and Beth Pealer, all of Cedar Rapids; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Zoey and Emmet Tharp, all of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Edward Robertson, and infant brother, Leroy John Jayne.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
