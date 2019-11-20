|
NANCY ANN READMAN Tiffin Nancy Ann Readman was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Susan and William Fahey. She passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the young age of 57. She was surrounded by family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kevin; children, William, Michelle, Stephanie and Joshua; granddaughters, Jenie and Elizabeth; two sisters and four brothers; and a "cousin." Nancy was selfless, charitable, smart, creative, playful and loving. She enjoyed playing golf, swimming, shopping, cooking and going to craft shows. She is now watching Hawkeye football from the best seat in the house. She will be dearly missed. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where visitation will be held one hour before and following the services. Memorials can be made in Nancy's name to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Nancy's family, please visit www.gayandciha.com.
