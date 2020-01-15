|
NANCY LEE RHINER Cedar Rapids Nancy Lee Rhiner, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital following complications from surgery. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Don Illian. Friends may visit with the family after noon Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at a later date. For full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020