NANCY LYNN UNASH Cedar Rapids Nancy Lynn Unash died peacefully on her birthday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was 72. Nancy is survived by her husband, Don Unash; sons, Justin (Amy) Hupfer and Jeff Hupfer; beloved grandsons, Nathan and Owen; brother, Bill Nicholson (Cindy); nephews, Alex Nicholson and Brad Nicholson; and too many friends and relatives to name here. Nancy was born Nov. 23, 1947, the second child of Gordon and Jane Ann Nicholson and younger sister of Ed Nicholson, all of whom predeceased her. Nancy lived in Cedar Rapids all her life and graduated from Washington Senior High School. She also graduated from Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State University. Nancy practiced as a speech therapist for five years before leaving her career to be a full-time, single parent to Justin and Jeff. She enjoyed watching their school athletic activities, and never missed a game. Nancy worked for 31 years at the Center Point Road Donutland, where her energetic, friendly personality helped her make many lasting friends, and also where she met Don in 1981, before marrying in 1991. Don and Nancy loved spending time together and were avid Iowa Hawkeye fans, traveling to many football and basketball games. They also enjoyed taking trips around the country and spending time with family. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with a memorial service to follow. A light luncheon will be served after the service in The Avacentre. A private inurnment and burial will be scheduled later at Oakland Cemetery in Solon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. Online condolences may be left expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019