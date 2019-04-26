Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
NAOMA MCBRIDE Waverly Naoma McBride, 91, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019, at her residence in Waverly. Survivors are her son, Roger (Linda) McBride of Humboldt, Iowa; two daughters, Mary (Ted) Scheidel of Shell Rock, Iowa, and Judy (Keith) Zeigler of Robins, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Carolyn Ollie and her friend, Stephen, Melissa (Aaron) Eilers, Kristopher (Heather) McBride, Caleb (Kyle) Scheidel, Kaitlin (Joseph) Hall, Dani (Pat) Kremer and Nicole (Mike) Flockhart; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John McBride; son, Gary McBride, at birth; grandson, Levi Scheidel; granddaughter, Megan Zeigler; and brother, Elmer Brase. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika, Iowa. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also on Monday at the church an hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the McBride family for a later designation, and online condolences for Naoma may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the McBride family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
