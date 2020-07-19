NAOMI "NOMIE" BENDER Monticello Naomi "Nomie" Bender, 95, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Emory Gillespie will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Naomi into their care. Masks and social distancing are suggested at the services. Please sign her online guestbook at Goettschonline.com
. Surviving are two sisters, Adele Kluesner and Janann Shetler; five nieces and nephews, Janda Heister, Jill Ungs, Jeanett Schmidt, Sheree Truitt and Tim Shetler; nine great-nieces, two great-nephews, five great-great-nieces and four great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul in 2003; two brothers-in-law, John "Jack" Kluesner and Bill Shetler; two nephews, Neil and Phil Kluesner; and a great-niece, Rachel Ungs. Nomie was a kind, bubbly and generous soul whom her family loved dearly. She spoiled all of her many nieces and nephews, who thought of her like a grandmother. She will be missed greatly. Naomi Jane Humke was born April 13, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the daughter of LeRoy and Corena Ball Humke. She graduated from Farley High School and continued her education at the University of Dubuque, getting her teaching certificate. Nomie took a second-grade teaching position at Carpenter Elementary in Monticello, where she met her future husband, Paul. Naomi Humke and Paul Bender were married April 13, 1948, at the Centralia Presbyterian Church, rural Dubuque County. Nomie continued teaching in the Monticello school system but changed schools, moving to Shannon Elementary and teaching first grade. While teaching full time, Naomi went back to school and received her bachelor's degree in education. Naomi and Paul loved to travel and did that extensively in retirement. She also loved to entertain friends and family at their home or at the cabin at Guttenberg. Naomi was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Pie Committee. She also was a member of the 94 Club and several bridge clubs. Nomie always enjoyed a good hot cup of coffee. The entire family would like to thank Pennington Square and the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for taking care of our spunky aunt over the last three years during her battle with Alzheimer's dementia.