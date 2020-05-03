|
NAOMI L. AOSSEY Cedar Rapids Naomi Loretta (Farris) Aossey, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also affectionately referred to as Nit, Nitmie or Naamie by her family and friends, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice center in Hiawatha. She was 73 years of age. Until her very last breath she was surrounded by family comforting her and praying for her. Throughout her life, Naomi had battled many health issues. During this most unprecedented of times and being the last day before the start of Ramadan, God decided she had endured enough and through His mercy, returned Naomi to Him. Naomi was born in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 23, 1947, to the late Albert Muhammad and Minnie Simon Farris and was the youngest of four children, (the late) Jamial, (the late) Robert, and Diane. Naomi eventually moved to Cedar Rapids after marriage in September 1967 to William "Bill" Aossey Jr. of Cedar Rapids. Naomi was a devout and dedicated mother to her three sons, Yahya, Jalel and (the late) Amin. Naomi was a supporter of the Islamic community in Cedar Rapids, often participating in the cherished Fatayer bake sales, and always was welcoming into her home family and friends from around the world whom she had met or been acquainted with on her family's travels abroad. Naomi lived a life in gratitude for what she had and for the blessings in raising her three boys. Among many of Naomi's great passions was cooking foods of varying cuisines for family and friends. Naomi was skilled in spelling and vocabulary, which was demonstrated in her knack for crosswords and various word games. She enjoyed traveling and often Naomi would travel with her family to Michigan and Canada to visit family and friends. Naomi supported many causes for the poor and needy, and among them the International Medical Corps was her most cherished. After marriage and during her lifetime Naomi had the pleasure to live in Saudi Arabia, Arizona and the states of Washington and Nevada, but Iowa always was home and where she would live out the rest of her life with her family by her side. Naomi would make fast friends with those she came across, as she had such a gentle heart and compassion for others even though in her last years, she herself was in chronic pain and suffering. Nevertheless, she endured with a love for God knowing that God tests those He loves, and His justice and reward will never fail those who patiently persevere in faith. Naomi was preceded in death by her beloved youngest son, Amin Aossey in May 2012; her parents and two brothers. Naomi is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Aossey Jr., and sons, Yahya and Jalel Aossey of Cedar Rapids, along with their spouses; seven grandchildren; sister, Diane Farris Seede of Cedar Rapids; as well as other extended aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. A private family service and burial took place on Friday, April 24, at the Islamic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids in respect of the current conditions of the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. The family is grateful for all those who have reached out and request that anyone wishing to make a memorial please do so in Naomi's name to either the International Medical Corps or the Mother Mosque of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 1335 Ninth St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020