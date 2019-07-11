NAOMILEE PETERSEN Olin Naomilee Petersen, formerly of Olin, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Memorial service will be held July 13 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Anamosa at 5 p.m. with visitation for one hour before. Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service is assisting her family. Naomilee was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Lee and Stella (Porter) Crain. Naomilee worked at Hybred Seeds until she started farming with Bud. She loved her International 806 tractor. Naomilee and Bud shared 72 years of marriage. She loved to go dancing with her handsome husband. They often disappeared north on Highway 151 to go gambling, and they loved to play cards. Naomilee adored her family. They were blessed with three children, Alan Lee (Deceased), Connie Sue Johnson of Mankato, Minn., and Cindy Ann (Warren) Nebergall of Anamosa, Iowa; four grandchildren, Kelly Westphal (Mike Simmons), Kasey (Leah) Nebergall, Jessica (Kevin) Hansen and Brady Johnson (Nhi Nyugen); and nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Caleb, Olivia, Piper, Kale, Brock, Mya, Regan and Colt. She also is survived by one sister, Lorna (John) Voss; and one niece, Marci (Charlie) Summers. Naomilee was generous and supportive toward her church, community, family and friends. She was known for being a terrific cook – her family meals, caramel bars and peach pies were famous. She was a member of Antioch Circle, Jones Regional Auxiliary, Women of St. Paul's and her 500 club. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Alan. The family would like to thank the angels at the Clarence Nursing Home and Above and Beyond Hospice for their compassionate care, love and support. Memorials may be made to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa or the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on July 11, 2019