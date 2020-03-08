|
NATALIE J. KROUPA Cedar Rapids Natalie J. Kroupa, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on March 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, with a visitation one hour before the service. Burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Natalie Jerome Kint was born July 8, 1923, in Troy Mills, Iowa. Natalie is survived by son, Kent (Linda); two grandsons, Brad (Yesenia) and Craig (Jolyana); six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Marvin; mother, Mary; and brothers Nick and Maynard. The family of Natalie would like to thank the staff at RidgeView Assisted Living for their love, kindness, and care. A special thank you to Janice (niece) for her love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020