|
|
NEDRA J. JUENGER Cedar Rapids Nedra J. Juenger, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family service will be held. Burial in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Nedra was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ishmael and Hazel (Baker) Phillips. In 1959, she graduated from Washington High School. Nedra worked at Rockwell Collins for 39 years. She was a very active member of Bethel AME Church and the NAACP. Nedra was an avid bowler. She enjoyed scrapbooking and going to the gym at Rockwell Collins. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include her son, Paul V. Beets Jr. (Patricia Cash) of Walker, Iowa; eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren; one godson; sibling, James E. (Linda) Phillips of Cheyenne, Wyo.; stepbrother, Bobbie T. (Avis) Jones of Colorado Springs, Colo.; special friend, Ida Mae Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ishmael and Hazel Phillips; sons, Richard D. Beets and Jason A. Juenger; and sisters, Gloria Wilson and Mary Katheryn Phillips. Please share a memory of Nedra at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020