Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nedra Juenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nedra Juenger


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nedra Juenger Obituary
NEDRA J. JUENGER Cedar Rapids Nedra J. Juenger, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family service will be held. Burial in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Nedra was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ishmael and Hazel (Baker) Phillips. In 1959, she graduated from Washington High School. Nedra worked at Rockwell Collins for 39 years. She was a very active member of Bethel AME Church and the NAACP. Nedra was an avid bowler. She enjoyed scrapbooking and going to the gym at Rockwell Collins. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include her son, Paul V. Beets Jr. (Patricia Cash) of Walker, Iowa; eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren; one godson; sibling, James E. (Linda) Phillips of Cheyenne, Wyo.; stepbrother, Bobbie T. (Avis) Jones of Colorado Springs, Colo.; special friend, Ida Mae Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ishmael and Hazel Phillips; sons, Richard D. Beets and Jason A. Juenger; and sisters, Gloria Wilson and Mary Katheryn Phillips. Please share a memory of Nedra at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nedra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -