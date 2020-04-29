Home

Nedra Millburn Obituary
NEDRA MILLBURN Cedar Rapids Nedra Millburn, 73, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Nedra was born July 8, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Faye and Mabel (Buchheim) Millburn. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1964. Nedra worked at Boddicker Music Store, where she taught guitar lessons. Survivors include her brother, Tony (Roxanne) Millburn of Cedar Rapids; niece, Jamie Millburn of Cedar Rapids; and nephew, Nicholas Millburn of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Please share a memory of Nedra at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
